WELLS — York County Community College students are recognized each semester for their outstanding academic achievements including the presidents list: 4.0 GPA; full-time study deans list: 3.5 GPA; and part-time study deans List: 3.5 GPA. Local honorees are:

Ciyenna Hall of Old Town, part-time dean’s list;

Olivia St.Germain of Bangor, dean’s list; and

Sarah Stewart of Holden, president’s list.