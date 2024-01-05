If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Nicholas Wood, 26, of Castine, to 7 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release for sending obscene photos of himself to a 12-year-old girl through Snapchat.

Wood pleaded guilty on April 24, 2023.

In July and August 2018, Wood used Snapchat to send a series of obscene images of himself to the child, according to court records cited by the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release.

Wood asked the girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself and tried to manipulate her into engaging in sex acts with him.

After being told by federal agents that they were investigating the use of his Snapchat account to send obscene images to minors, Wood deleted the app and associated data from his phone to keep it from being used in the investigation, according to the DOJ.