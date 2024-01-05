One person was wounded in a Thursday night shooting in Portland.

The shooting happened about 10:10 p.m. at Union Station Plaza on Saint John Street, according to Brad Nadeau, a spokesperson for the Portland Police Department.

The victim was taken to Maine Medical Center, where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening, Nadeau said Friday.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

No additional information was released.