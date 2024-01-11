STANDISH — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer an in-person maple syrup production workshop for beginners and enthusiasts interested in making it in their own backyard from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Participants in the hands-on “Backyard Maple Sugaring” program will first meet from 9-11:30 a.m. at Standish Town Hall, 175 Northeast Road; and then finish from 12:30-3 p.m. at Dunn Family Maple, 419 Chicopee Road, Buxton. Snow date is Feb. 17.

During the workshop, participants will learn how to identify and tap trees; collect and boil sap; and filter, grade and can syrup. Participants will also learn the logistics of installing and maintaining a sap collection system that uses tubing. The workshop will be led by UMaine Extension maple industry educator Jason Lilley; Richard Morrill, owner of Nash Valley Farm in Windham; and Scott Dunn, owner of Dunn Family Maple.

Registration is required, as space is limited. The workshop fee is $18 per person and includes the textbook “Backyard Sugarin’: A Complete How-To Guide” by Rink Mann. Visit the program webpage to register. This program is sponsored and co-taught by the Southern Maine Maple Sugarmakers Association.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at 207.781.6099 or jason.lilley@maine.edu.