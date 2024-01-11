Wednesday’s storm brought ferocious winds to Maine’s coast, with some winds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour and becoming strong enough to move a 737 jet at the Portland Jetport.
The highest gust was recorded on Isle au Haut, where one gust measured 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
Much of Maine experienced sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph through the midmorning into the afternoon Wednesday, although hurricane-strength wind gusts were reported during the storm.
Here’s where wind speeds topped 60 mph on Wednesday;
Isle au Haut, Knox County: 95 mph
Criehaven, Knox County: 84 mph
Eastport, Washington County: 81 mph
Kittery (Marine Observation), York County: 79 mph
Frenchboro (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 76 mph
Rangely, Franklin County: 73 mph
Trescott, Washington County: 73 mph
Blue Hill (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 72 mph
Sedgwick Ridge, Hancock County: 71 mph
Belmont, Waldo County: 71 mph
New Harbor, Lincoln County: 69 mph
Roque Bluffs (Marine Observation), Washington County: 69 mph
Milbridge, Washington County: 68 mph
Camden (Marine Observation), Knox County: 67 mph
Naskeag, Hancock County: 66 mph
Greenville, Piscataquis County: 66 mph
Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 63 mph
Portland (Buoy Observation), Cumberland County: 63 mph
Jonesport, Washington County: 62 mph
East Surry, Hancock County: 62 mph
Brooksville, Hancock County: 61mph
Bar Harbor, Hancock County: 61 mph
Cranberry Isles (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 60 mph