A woman takes a picture of boats at street level while high tide floods a Portland wharf on Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Wednesday’s storm brought ferocious winds to Maine’s coast, with some winds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour and becoming strong enough to move a 737 jet at the Portland Jetport. 

The highest gust was recorded on Isle au Haut, where one gust measured 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service. 

Much of Maine experienced sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph through the midmorning into the afternoon Wednesday, although hurricane-strength wind gusts were reported during the storm. 

Here’s where wind speeds topped 60 mph on Wednesday; 

Isle au Haut, Knox County: 95 mph 

Criehaven, Knox County: 84 mph 

Eastport, Washington County: 81 mph 

Kittery (Marine Observation), York County: 79 mph 

Frenchboro (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 76 mph 

Rangely, Franklin County: 73 mph 

Trescott, Washington County: 73 mph 

Blue Hill (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 72 mph

Sedgwick Ridge, Hancock County: 71 mph 

Belmont, Waldo County: 71 mph 

New Harbor, Lincoln County: 69 mph

Roque Bluffs (Marine Observation), Washington County: 69 mph

Milbridge, Washington County: 68 mph

Camden (Marine Observation), Knox County: 67 mph 

Naskeag, Hancock County: 66 mph

Greenville, Piscataquis County: 66 mph 

Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 63 mph 

 Portland (Buoy Observation), Cumberland County: 63 mph

Jonesport, Washington County: 62 mph

East Surry, Hancock County: 62 mph 

Brooksville, Hancock County: 61mph 

Bar Harbor, Hancock County: 61 mph

Cranberry Isles (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 60 mph

