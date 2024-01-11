Wednesday’s storm brought ferocious winds to Maine’s coast, with some winds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour and becoming strong enough to move a 737 jet at the Portland Jetport.

The highest gust was recorded on Isle au Haut, where one gust measured 95 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of Maine experienced sustained winds of 30 to 35 mph through the midmorning into the afternoon Wednesday, although hurricane-strength wind gusts were reported during the storm.

Here’s where wind speeds topped 60 mph on Wednesday;

Isle au Haut, Knox County: 95 mph

Criehaven, Knox County: 84 mph

Eastport, Washington County: 81 mph

Kittery (Marine Observation), York County: 79 mph

Frenchboro (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 76 mph

Rangely, Franklin County: 73 mph

Trescott, Washington County: 73 mph

Blue Hill (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 72 mph

Sedgwick Ridge, Hancock County: 71 mph

Belmont, Waldo County: 71 mph

New Harbor, Lincoln County: 69 mph

Roque Bluffs (Marine Observation), Washington County: 69 mph

Milbridge, Washington County: 68 mph

Camden (Marine Observation), Knox County: 67 mph

Naskeag, Hancock County: 66 mph

Greenville, Piscataquis County: 66 mph

Portland Jetport, Cumberland County: 63 mph

Portland (Buoy Observation), Cumberland County: 63 mph

Jonesport, Washington County: 62 mph

East Surry, Hancock County: 62 mph

Brooksville, Hancock County: 61mph

Bar Harbor, Hancock County: 61 mph

Cranberry Isles (Marine Observation), Hancock County: 60 mph