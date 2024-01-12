A parking ban will be in place starting Friday night along both sides of Kenduskeag Stream.

That comes as the third storm in less than a week is forecast to hit the state on Saturday. It will bring strong winds and heavy rain to the Bangor area, even as clean-up efforts continue from Wednesday.

Parking will be restricted “out of an abundance of caution” on both sides of the canal behind the Pickering Square Parking Garage, Merchants Plaza, Bangor Savings Bank and Camden National Bank, according to the city.

The parking ban will be in place starting at 11 p.m. Friday.

Significant Coastal Flooding Event likely on Saturday with the approx 11:45AM High Tide. Flooding in all our Coastal Flood sites. In addition, reverse tidal flooding expected once again in Bangor. Flooding in Bangor may once again approach Moderate Flood levels. #MEwx #Maine pic.twitter.com/XUF27B05lu — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) January 12, 2024

Wednesday’s storm saw gauge readings exceed 13 feet on the Penobscot River, and the National Weather Service expects the river to reach 12.8 feet, just shy of the moderate flood stage , before noon Saturday.

The Wednesday flooding saw as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain fill downtown basements, carry away dumpsters and inundate vehicles parked along the Kenduskeag.