AUGUSTA — Maine Revenue Services will offer free, live training webinars for individuals and tax professionals on how to use the Maine Tax Portal to file, pay, and manage state Individual Income Taxes from Jan. 18 through April 11.

The upcoming filing season for Individual Income Taxes will be the first time, for many, that the Maine Tax Portal is available to file, pay, and manage these state taxes, which are due Wednesday, April 17.

The Maine Tax Portal is Maine Revenue Services’ new online system for filing, paying, and managing state taxes. It replaces and expands MRS’s current online services, including I-File, FastFile, and EZ Pay, which have been deactivated for most taxes. These webinars are an important opportunity for taxpayers and tax professionals who used those systems to learn how to use the Maine Tax Portal.

To sign up for a training session, individuals and tax professionals should visit maine.gov/revenue/mtpwebinarschedule.

Individual Income taxpayers who use third-party, self-service software to prepare and file state taxes can continue to use those services to file their taxes just as they have in the past.

The opening of the Maine Tax Portal for Individual Income Taxes is part of a multi-year rollout of the new online system which is scheduled to be complete by the end of 2024. The Maine Tax Portal is now open for most state individual and business taxes, fees, and programs. A complete rollout schedule is available at maine.gov/revenue/portal.

“More than 140,000 business taxpayers are already using the Maine Tax Portal, and we’re looking forward to introducing it to taxpayers who previously used I-File, FastFile, EZ Pay, or paper to file and pay their state Individual Income Taxes,” said Kirsten Figueroa, commissioner of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services. “That said, we know that change can be challenging. To ensure that the tax season goes as smoothly as possible, we encourage all Individual Income taxpayers, as well as the tax professionals who are not familiar with the Maine Tax Portal, to attend these online training sessions and visit the MRS website to learn how to use the new system.”

The upcoming webinars are a continuation of online training that MRS began offering for Individual Income taxpayers in 2023. Taxpayers need to attend only one webinar session. Previous sessions for other taxes, fees, and programs, have been recorded and posted on the website, maine.gov/revenue/webrecordings.

Other resources on the Maine Tax Portal can be found online at maine.gov/revenue/portal. Questions may be sent by emailing taxpayerassist@maine.gov with “MTP” in the subject line or by calling MRS at 207-624-9784.

Maine Revenue Services, a bureau of the Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services, is responsible for administering the State of Maine’s tax laws fairly and efficiently with integrity and professionalism. For more information, visit maine.gov/revenue.