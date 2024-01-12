BELFAST — Since Lindy Hop classes started up at Waterfall Arts in Belfast last fall, an enthusiastic community of newly-minted and re-energized swing dancers has emerged. You are invited to join them for another fun evening of swing dancing on Saturday, Jan. 20 at the First Church Parish Hall in Belfast.

The January Lindy Hop Rumpus, organized by local community group Belfast Swings!, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. with an Intro to Lindy Hop lesson taught by veteran Lindy Hop dancers Stefan Durham and Bethany Powell. An all-are-welcome community swing dance will follow from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Admission is $15.

Dancers are asked to bring clean shoes and a lively spirit. Stefan Durham will DJ the dance music, which will include swing jazz from the big band era, blues, rock and roll, and other great dance tunes. For more information about the January Lindy Hop Rumpus or about Belfast Swings! and the events it hosts, email belfastswings@gmail.com or join the Belfast Swings! Facebook group.