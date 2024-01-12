For Maine’s logging industry a December wind and rainstorm resulted in more than $2.5 million dollars in losses, according to a recent survey conducted by the Pacific Logging Contractors of the Northeast.

Loggers rely on frozen ground conditions to operate and transport heavy equipment efficiently and without disturbing the soil underneath. When the ground is not frozen, the moisture is released and turns the ground into mud.

“[With frozen ground,] you don’t really have to worry about that soil disturbance, which is so critical in terms of water runoff or environmental impact,” PLC director Dana Doran said. “Without that frozen ground, you have to find areas where the ground is rocky or has clay in it — which won’t be disturbed if [it] isn’t frozen.”

The trade group polled some 50 forestry companies asking about their storm-related losses. The responses to the survey found the majority of those monetary damages are attributed to lost revenue as opposed to damaged equipment.

Doran estimates the total industry-wide damages across the state could be projected to be as much as $5 million or $6 million. He also reports that the current warmer weather and rainstorms are making this January feel like mud season.

“Mud season usually starts the end of March, beginning of April,” Doran said. “Wood’s not moving; folks aren’t working, and their bills are piling up. If we have frozen ground conditions, snow or both, we’re in normal operating conditions. the longer that we have delays with respect to frozen ground, the more water that’s in the soil [and] the less time [logging companies] have to operate.”

