The deaths of two women found in a Farmington dog kennel last month have been ruled homicides.

Jean Robinson, 76, and 53-year-old Allison Cumming, both of Farmington, were found dead at Pawsitive Dog Kennel on Red Schoolhouse Road about 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 27, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

While the Maine medical examiner’s office has ruled their deaths homicides, Moss said Friday that the cause of death isn’t being released.

The deaths remain under investigation, and there’s no danger to the public, Moss said.