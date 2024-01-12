A Castine native raised $30,000 in 24 hours for a local boatyard that was badly damaged in Wednesday’s storm, and may be again.

Hillary Mills grew up in Castine and returns to the coastal town of 350 residents every summer to visit her parents. When she heard that docks, equipment and facilities at Eaton’s Boatyard had been damaged by flooding from Wednesday’s storm, she created a GoFundMe page with a goal to raise $10,000 for the business.

That was Thursday night. Within 12 hours the goal was met, and the donations kept coming. By 7 p.m. Friday the page had raised $33,455.

Mills said she believes the boatyard is insured but that the damage might surpass the coverage. She wanted to do what she could for owner Kenny Eaton, a man she said has acted like “a grandfather to every child in town, including my own son, giving them trinkets and fishing weights anytime they visit.

“[He] takes them on boat rides and teaches them how to tie knots before they know how to tie shoes. He is also the last person who would ever ask for help,” she said.

Mills said the close-knit Castine community spent the day preparing for another storm of equal intensity expected on Saturday.

“It was very heartwarming. Everyone showed up to fill sandbags, remove debris and nail plywood to protect the structures,” she said.

Until that storm blows over, she’s keeping the GoFundMe donation window open.

“At this point I guess sky is the limit! I’ve never done anything like this before,” she said.