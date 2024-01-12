Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The current controversy over Harvard University ideology raises the question of the value of a Harvard diploma in the job market. A Harvard liberal arts degree that emphasizes what I believe to be diversity, equity and inclusion and critical race theory indoctrination and antisemitic ideology is of little or no value in today’s job market.

I think recent graduates from Maine Maritime Academy have much better job prospects than do Gen Z Harvard liberal arts graduates. Trade, medical, engineering, science and business schools are not talked much about in the general press these days, thank goodness. We graduates are generally non-controversial. I know in my professional engineering career I never had trouble finding a good-paying job. In college, I had to study all the time. Sure the math, science and accounting was really tough. I didn’t have time to protest or play football.

Too many Gen Z graduates seem to believe an Ivy League diploma is all you need to get a good job. No. College and trade schools exist to teach you how to do something, then it’s up to you to do it well and gain experience. Have you tried to get an electrician, doctor or plumber these days?

Richard de Grasse

Islesboro