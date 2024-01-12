Gov. Janet Mills has declared a state of civil emergency for all of Maine’s coastal counties after Wednesday’s storm caused major flooding.

The eight counties — Cumberland, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo, Washington and York — were significantly affected by flooding and infrastructure damage caused by the severe rain, wind and snow that battered the state Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The governor’s declaration of a state of civil emergency mobilizes all state resources to assist and support response and recovery efforts, to prepare for the significant storm coming this coming Saturday and to position the state to seek disaster support from the federal government.

The state of civil emergency means that some workers in Portland are getting a temporary pay raise.

The city’s hazard pay rule is currently in effect and that means workers must be paid at least time and a half above the minimum wage.

That’s a minimum of $22.50 an hour and tipped workers will get $11.50 per hour, on top of tips, until the civil emergency is over.