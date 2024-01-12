The Transportation Security Administration said officers at nine New England airports detected a record number of firearms in 2023.

Fifty-two firearms were detected at New England airports last, five more than the previous record of 47 set in 2022, according to the TSA.

The increase in the number of firearms detected at New England airports mirrored what happened around the country, according to the TSA.

TSA officers nationwide detected a record 6,737 firearms in carry-on bags or on passengers at checkpoints in 2023.

Nationally, 93 percent of firearms detected by TSA officers were loaded. In New England, the rate of loaded firearms detected was 89 percent.

In Maine, Portland and Bangor had a record number of firearm detections at security screening checkpoints.

Nine guns were found at the Portland International Jetport and four firearms were found at Bangor International Airport in 2023. Only three guns were found at the Portland jetport in 2022.

In New England, only Boston’s Logan International Airport saw a decrease in firearms detected from the previous year, 31 down to 18, according to the TSA.

Local law enforcement may file criminal charges against travelers who bring firearms to a TSA checkpoint.

In addition to any action taken by law enforcement, TSA may fine passengers who bring a firearm to a TSA checkpoint with a civil penalty up to approximately $15,000.

Airline passengers can fly with firearms in checked baggage if the firearms are properly packed and declared at check-in.

However, firearm possession laws vary by state. TSA advises travelers to familiarize themselves with state and local firearm laws for each point of travel prior to departure to ensure they transport guns in accordance with applicable laws.