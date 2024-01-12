The Maine Emergency Management Agency is warning Mainers to stay alert to changing weather conditions ahead of the weekend storm.

Gov. Janet Mills has also declared a state of emergency for coastal communities that were impacted by Wednesday’s storm.

Officials are urging residents to stay away from the coast when possible, as major coastal flooding is expected. Many areas are continuing to recover from flooding that swept through coastal regions during Wednesday’s wind and rain storm.

Storm surges of up to 4 1/2 feet are expected to combine with a tide around midday Saturday, which could see a storm surge reaching 15 feet. The National Weather Service in Caribou called the potential storm surge “a very concerning situation for life and property” in a Friday morning alert.

The Penobscot River isn’t expected to surge as badly as it did Wednesday, but Bangor residents are still being asked to be wary of flooding. A parking ban along the Kenduskeag Stream is in effect for Friday night.

The entire Maine coast is under a coastal flood warning in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. High winds are also expected this weekend, with power outages likely due to 65 mph wind gusts.

Portland residents were warned that the high tide could reach just over 14 feet, on Saturday, and moderate to major flooding is expected, according to city spokesperson Jessica Grondin.

Along with high winds and coastal flooding, inland areas will likely experience periods of blowing snow through Saturday morning. Drivers are warned to use caution if traveling, and make sure to have adequate emergency supplies available.

