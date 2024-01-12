Avian influenza has been found among a backyard flock of birds in York County.

The noncommercial backyard flock of 60 birds suffered its first death in early January and has since then continued to experience losses, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

The remaining flock was quarantined and “depopulated” this week to prevent further spread of the disease, the department said Friday.

No other reports of avian influenza have been received.

It’s the first case of avian influenza in Maine since last spring.

“Despite the low risk to the public, the virus remains deadly to many species of birds,” the agriculture department said in a statement.

Avian influenza is typically spread to domesticated flocks by direct contact with wild birds or their feces. From there it can spread quickly through flocks unless measures are taken to reduce the likelihood of infection.

Risk factors of avian influenza include housing poultry outside, nearby ponds that can attract wild birds, debris piled near poultry areas, introducing poultry from other farms without a quarantine period and more.