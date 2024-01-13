BANGOR – Penquis C.A.P., Inc. (Penquis) recently received a two-year grant for a total of $60,000 from the Maine Cancer Foundation in support of Penquis’ Accessing Cancer Care program.

Penquis’ Accessing Cancer Care provides transportation assistance for cancer treatment and support for individuals in Penobscot and Piscataquis counties. Transportation includes using volunteer drivers, taxis, agency vehicles, and family/friend reimbursement to meet individual needs and provide efficient and cost-effective services. More than 300 patients will be assisted each year with transportation services.

Penquis Transportation Services is the Maine DOT Regional Transportation Provider for Penobscot and Piscataquis counties and the MaineCare Non-emergency Medical Transportation Broker for Penobscot, Piscataquis, Kennebec, and Somerset counties. Penquis’ transportation service area is primarily rural, covering nearly 7,400 square miles.

Transportation is one of the most common requests for assistance received by the Maine Cancer Foundation. In Penobscot and Piscataquis counties, Cancer Care of Maine is the only cancer treatment facility, which means that many rural residents must travel long distances to receive treatment. Transportation is often a barrier for many patients, even more so when they need to have radiation five days per week and chemotherapy once a week.

“Penquis is thankful for Maine Cancer Foundation’s continued support of our Accessing Cancer Program,” said Penquis Transportation Services Director Steven Richard. “With this funding, we will continue to provide transportation assistance to patients needing cancer treatment and support. Having access to the latest medicines and treatment is a great place to start but access to reliable transportation can also make a big difference for patients and their families. We are grateful for this opportunity to promote the health and wellbeing of our region’s residents.”

Maine Cancer Foundation’s grant is offered as part of their ongoing efforts to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine. They have invested over $17 million since 2015 in support of cancer prevention, early detection and screening, and access to care for all Mainers. To learn more about Maine Cancer Foundation, visit www.mainecancer.org, or contact Katelyn Michaud at katelyn@mainecancer.org or 207-773-2533.

For more information about the Accessing Cancer Care program, contact Penquis Transportation Services at 207-973-3695.

Established in 1967, Penquis is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting Maine families in becoming healthy, safe, connected and financially secure. Penquis primarily serves low- and moderate-income individuals in Penobscot, Piscataquis and Knox counties, with an even broader impact across all 16 counties through its nearly 500 community partnerships. The agency touches the lives of up to 5,000 people each day and more than 30,000 each year.

Established in 1976, Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine. MCF leads a statewide effort to foster and grow the most promising and effective cancer-fighting efforts available to the people of Maine through a combination of grant-based financial support and coalition building. One-hundred percent of the funds we raise are invested back into our communities to benefit the people of Maine.