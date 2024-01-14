OUT Maine, a non-profit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth is thrilled to announce the receipt of a substantial $15,000 grant from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine’s Opportunity Fund. This significant contribution will profoundly impact OUT Maine’s initiatives in Hancock County, fortifying its capacity to expand educational programs and enhance resource accessibility.

With the Opportunity Fund support, OUT Maine will deepen and expand resources and programs in Hancock County that provide positive childhood experiences, helping Maine’s LGBTQ+ youth believe they belong and matter. OUT Maine will establish new partnerships and strengthen existing ones to provide the education needed to build capacity, expand the network of welcoming and affirming schools, and provide community and parent educational opportunities.

“Our goal is to create a landscape where LGBTQ+ youth feel a profound sense of belonging and significance within their communities,” stated Sue Campbell, executive director at OUT Maine. “This generous grant empowers us to reinforce our commitment to the youth in Hancock County, fostering positive experiences and affirming their value.”

The utilization of the grant will involve training opportunities and resources for school administrators, educators, healthcare, mental health, and community-based providers in Hancock County. Additionally, OUT Maine will foster a supportive atmosphere for school staff, advisors of Gay Straight Trans Alliances, and parents of LGBTQ+ youth through dedicated support groups.

Additionally, OUT Maine will organize community-centric events designed to unite youth and their families in a supportive and celebratory environment. These events will offer engaging activities to foster community connections and nurture a sense of belonging among LGBTQ+ youth and their families.

The support from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Castine’s Opportunity Fund stands as a testament to the collective commitment toward creating a more inclusive and affirming environment for LGBTQ+ youth.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.