The building was closed after a water main break caused damage in October

BANGOR — The Wildey Communications Center on Husson University’s campus has been fully reopened just in time for the spring 2024 semester, which begins today.

This is the first time the building has been fully open and functional since incurring damage from a water main break in October.

The building, which is the home of the New England School of Communications, was damaged on Oct. 18, when a water main broke beneath it, flooding the first floor and causing damage to floors and walls. While the second floor of the building was reopened to faculty and staff in November, the first floor took longer to repair.

“We are so grateful for the staff and contractors who have worked tirelessly to repair the Wildey Communications Center building so students can resume classes and other activities there,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. “Our focus throughout has been the continuity of education in a safe and healthy environment and we’re thrilled to have our New England School of Communications students back in the labs and other spaces they consider their home at school.”

Some finishing work, such as reinstalling carpeting, is scheduled for completion in the summer. However, all repairs to make the building usable and functional have been completed.