BREWER — Advances in technology provide more precise radiation therapy options for patients. On Jan. 15, the team at Northern Light Radiation Oncology proudly ushered in a new chapter by treating patients using a state-of-the-art linear accelerator.

With enhanced automation, and a flexible high-performing radiation beam, the new linear accelerator generates superior imaging techniques with lower doses of radiation. It uses the tiniest measurement in the industry, sub-millimeters, to provide pin-point radiation beam accuracy that targets cancerous areas in the body. These enhanced features make wait times shorter, and treatment faster and safer for patients.

“With more people living longer with cancer, the need to provide cancer treatment is growing,” says Donna Boehm, RN, MSN, MPH, vice president, Oncology Services, Northern Light Health. “Our new linear accelerator better positions Northern Light Cancer Care to ensure our patients’ needs are met now and for years to come.”

This new technology is made possible using funds raised through private support, including money raised through EMMC’s Champion the Cure Challenge.