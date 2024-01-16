A snowy Tuesday is ahead for Maine, with the snow beginning in the morning and really picking up for the afternoon and especially the evening commute.

Snow wraps up Tuesday night, with cold and quiet weather for the rest of the week.

Tuesday morning will be pretty quiet, with light snow beginning as we head toward mid-morning. Snow will continue to pick up in intensity, it will be falling steadily for most by noon.

Travel conditions will continue to go downhill as snow adds up during the afternoon. The heaviest snowfall rates are aligned with the evening commute, so expect the trip home to take extra time today.

Snow comes to an end between 8 and 10 p.m. for most with clearing skies overnight.

The snowstorm is now expected to drop between 4 and 7 inches for most of Maine, with 6 to 9 inches possible up north. Credit: CBS 13

With a quickly strengthening storm, a track closer to Maine and fluffy snowfall, we’ve increased expected amounts slightly to 4 to 7 inches for most. Some higher elevations and northern Maine could see up to 6 to 9 inches.

The one spot where totals could be lower is along the midcoast and Down East Maine, where sleet mixing in could cut totals down by a couple inches.

After this storm wraps up, quiet weather prevails for the rest of the week. Wednesday will be sunny, breezy and cold, with highs in the low to mid-20s. Those low temperatures could make the morning commute slick.

Thursday and Friday look similar, with highs in the mid-20s and a good amount of sunshine.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the single digits and even below zero in some inland communities. A storm looks to pass well south of Maine on Friday with no impact, but we’ll keep an eye on it in case it nudges north.

The weekend brings another push of even more frigid air. Saturday will be blustery and very cold, with highs only in the teens. Sunday will be less windy but still cold, with highs in the teens to around 20. Below zero overnight temps look likely for inland areas this weekend.

Moderation in temperatures then looks to arrive for next week, slightly milder starting Monday with quiet weather continuing.