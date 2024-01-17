A Wade man was sentenced in U.S. District Court to more than 15 years in prison after being found guilty of possessing nearly 3 pounds of fentanyl, along with methamphetamines.

Daniel White, 57, was sentenced to 188 months, or 15 ⅔ years in prison, by U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. after being found guilty of possessing scheduled drugs with the intent to distribute, conspiring to distribute and possess scheduled drugs and possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances, according to court documents.

White was arrested on Nov. 30, 2022, at an Aroostook County residence, where police seized more than 2 pounds of fentanyl and a half pound of meth during the raid. They also found more than $12,000 in cash and multiple guns during the arrest.

White pleaded guilty to the drug and gun possession charges on July 24, 2023.

An investigation into White’s activities showed that he had been involved with others in a conspiracy to acquire and distribute scheduled drugs between Jan. 1, 2021, and Nov. 30, 2022, according to court records. White was found to have obtained the drugs from an out-of-state supplier, and would attempt to distribute them throughout Aroostook County.

Along with the 15-year prison sentence, White is subject to 5 years supervised release following the conclusion of his sentence.