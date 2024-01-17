BREWER – Tony C. McKim, president and chief executive officer of First National Bank and its parent company The First Bancorp, has announced the appointment of Carter LaPointe as assistant branch manager based in Brewer.

A Maine native, Carter graduated from Husson University and previously worked for another Maine-based financial institution. Outside of the bank, Carter enjoys volunteering for events with FUSION Bangor, spending quality time with his wife and four dogs, and golfing with friends. Carter and his family reside in Levant.

First National Bank is an independent community bank with 18 offices in Lincoln, Knox, Waldo, Hancock, Washington, and Penobscot counties. For more information about First National Bank, call 1-800-564-3195 or visit www.thefirst.com.