Mainely Character is now accepting applications for scholarships for Maine high school seniors graduating in 2024 and attending post-secondary schools. The goal is to award 12 scholarships at $5000 each in 2024.

Mainely Character awards scholarships to seniors who demonstrate courage, integrity, responsibility, and concern for others. We focus solely on these four areas of character when determining awardees.

Businesses and organizations throughout Maine have generously supported the Mainely Character Scholarship since its inception in 2001.



For more information visit the Mainely Character website at www.mainelycharacter.org.