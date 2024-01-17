WATERVILLE — Waterville Creates is pleased to announce the arrival of five new fulltime staff members. Since moving into the Paul J. Schupf Art Center on Main Street in Waterville in December 2022, Waterville Creates has consolidated the operations of the Waterville Opera House, Maine Film Center, and Ticonic Gallery + Studios. With its various branches now housed under one roof, Waterville Creates is able to offer expanded programming in visual, performing, and creative arts. The five new hires across the organization will help continue this trajectory and further bolster quality year-round educational, cinematic, and theatrical programming.

Joining the team at the Waterville Opera House are Allison (Ally) Turlo and Juniper Purinton. Ally, coming on board as Theatre Technician, earned her BFA in theater design and technology from Syracuse University and brings extensive design and technical skills and broad experience with scenic construction and scenic painting. Juniper, the new technical director, has more than 17 years of technical theatre experience and an extensive working knowledge of performing arts venues.

The Maine Film Center is pleased to welcome Raynor Ahlstrin-Muniec to the role of operations coordinator. A graduate of Tufts University, Raynor brings production and education-related programming experience for non- and for-profit organizations across New England.

Supporting the work of the entire organization are two new communications professionals. Jackie Ferlito, who previously served Waterville Creates in an interim capacity since May 2023, joins as communications coordinator. Jackie will oversee social media channels, e-newsletters, and other communications. Waterville Creates also welcomes Chris Melville as the new director of marketing + communications. Chris will manage marketing, advertising, media and public relations, and internal and external communications.