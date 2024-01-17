Maine State Police are investigating a crash in Washington county that killed two people on Wednesday.

The crash on Route 9 in Township 30 was reported at about 11 a.m. A sedan with two occupants was driving west when it collided with a logging truck on a curve in the road.

Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the two occupants of the sedan, whose names have not been released, were killed. The driver of the logging truck was not injured.

Based on a preliminary investigation, state police believe the driver of the sedan lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic, and that road conditions may have been a factor.

State police said two secondary crashes involving other tractor trailers occurred but did not provide details except to say that no one died.