Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In regard to the Jan. 12 Bangor Daily News editorial on the need to move forward with an offshore wind port, it’s certainly true that Maine needs to act on renewable energy – recent storms severely damaging coastal areas underscore the necessity. But it seems ironic to protect the environment by building a port that would adversely impact one of the state’s ecological gems – Sears Island. Especially when an alternative is available – the already industrialized Mack Point, just across the bay.

Anyone who has been to Sears Island knows how remarkable it is with its fern fields and forests, a destination for migrating birds, and a favorite picnicking, hiking and dog-walking spot for families in the area.

The editorial notes that the estimated cost of building port facilities would be lower on Sears Island than at Mack Point. How much cheaper? How much would justify the damage to Sears Island in tree-cutting, noise and traffic congestion?

Christina Diebold

Bangor