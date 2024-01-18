The nurses at Northern Maine Medical Center in Fort Kent voted to unionize on Wednesday.

The vote to form a union passed with 62 percent of votes, according to the Maine State Nurses Association, which will represent 90 nurses at the hospital.

“We are thrilled that our co-workers voted ‘Yes’ to join Maine State Nurses Association,” Brad Martinez, a registered nurse in Northern Maine Medical Center’s ​intensive care unit, said in a Wednesday night statement. “Together, we share a vision of improving the level of care our families receive in our hospital.”

Northern Maine Medical Center’s nurses decided to form a union because they see it as “critical” that they have a voice in decisions about patient care, violence prevention, recruitment and retention.

“We look forward to sitting down with our hospital administrators to bargain our first contract to ensure that our patients receive the care they deserve,” said Tiffani Daigle, a registered nurse in the 40-bed hospital’s emergency room. “We care about our community. That is why we voted to join the union.”