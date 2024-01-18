Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Donald Trump insisted that his inauguration was the biggest in history. The claim was easily disproven. Why did he pick a fight over this silly issue, making his press secretary humiliate himself by declaring, “This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period”?

In hindsight, thanks to Heather Cox Richardson’s observation, the truth about crowd size was not really the issue; loyalty was. Trump seemed to be attempting to demonstrate dominance by making clear he would be in charge of determining what reality was. His followers were expected to fall in line and parrot his lies. This became a loyalty pledge.

The disorientation many of us feel this election season is no accident. We are being worn down with polarizing rhetoric and lies to undermine objectivity. The goal is to replace clear seeing with resignation or even acceptance of fabrications in order to just get along.

What have we learned since 2016? Certainly we have witnessed that Trump sees himself as above the rules others must live by. When the facts are assembled the portrait is rather stark.

He’s been found liable for fraud. Some banks will not deal with him.

He is a betrayer of trust. His COVID-19 response was utterly pathetic and unconscionable. He reportedly stiffs his own workers. And, let’s never forget, I think he’s an insurrectionist who tried to overthrow our last election and remain in power.

George Mason

Nobleboro