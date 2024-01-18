Maine is planning a record $4.7 billion in transportation projects over the next three years, from major ones that have already been announced to smaller, local upgrades.

The largest project in the plan released Thursday by the Maine Department of Transportation is a long-planned $84 million bypass in Presque Isle intended to keep truck traffic out of the city’s downtown. Construction there is slated to begin in 2025 and finish nearly four years later.

Other major projects in the plan include $77 million for upgrades on rail lines between Millinocket and Vanceboro, $56 million for a new breakwater, boat launch and wharf in Lubec and $46 million for a new interchange between Interstate 95 and Hogan Road in Bangor.

Use the tool below to look up projects in your area.

More articles from the BDN

Michael Shepherd Michael Shepherd joined the Bangor Daily News in 2015 after time at the Kennebec Journal. He lives in Augusta, graduated from the University of Maine in 2012 and has a master's degree from the University... More by Michael Shepherd