The director of diversity, equity and inclusion for the South Portland school system is resigning after receiving a racist email.

Mohammed Albehadli’s resignation will be effective Friday, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Superintendent Timothy Matheney described the message as “the most vile email” he’s seen in his 35-year career. It came from outside Maine, the Press Herald reported.

Matheney called Albehadli’s resignation a “significant loss” for the school system and said that Albehadli was an “important advocate,” according to the newspaper.

After receiving the email, Albehadli became concerned about his family’s safety.

Albehadli, who worked for the South Portland school system for about a year, told the Press Herald that his family may leave Maine, saying that they have endured a lot of distress because of the email.

Correction: An earlier version of this report misspelled Mohammed Albehadli’s last name.