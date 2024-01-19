A seasonal Brewer resident has given $2 million to St. Joseph Hospital to support orthopedic care services in the region and honor his late wife.

Jim Gero made the donation in honor of his late wife, Cathy Gero, who died in January 2022 after a four-year battle with cancer.

Gero, who was married to his wife for 54 years, gathered alongside hospital leaders and orthopedic surgeons this week to name the hospital’s orthopedic care center. The building will now be known as the Cathy Gero Orthopedic Center.

The $2 million donation will allow the hospital to take its orthopedic services to the next level, including new technologies or improving patient spaces, said Dr. Tony Tsismenakis, who is medical director of the total joints program at St. Joseph and DownEast Orthopedics, in a video. A portion of the funds have gone toward buying an orthopedic robot.

St. Joseph Healthcare meant a great deal to Cathy, her husband said. She valued the organization’s dedication to caring for the community.

“Cathy was the kind of person who ended each day by asking ‘What have I done today for others?’ She was so committed to making a difference,” he said. “I believe this contribution made in Cathy’s honor and memory will enable St. Joe’s to continue to make a positive difference in our community for years to come.”

Jim Gero, second from left, has given $2 million to support orthopedic care at St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor. To his left is Dr. Kenneth Morse, director of orthopedics at St. Joseph Hospital and DownEast Orthopedics. To Gero’s right are Dr. Tony Tsismenakis, medical director of the total joints program at St. Joseph Hospital & Downeast Orthopedics, and Dr. Stephen Walsh, an orthopedic surgeon.

While Jim Gero grew up in the Bangor area, Cathy Gero wasn’t introduced to Maine until after they were married, said Sandy Nesin, vice president of operations at St. Joseph Hospital. Cathy Gero fell in love with the area, and the couple spent much time at their home in Brewer.

Jim Gero lives in Texas, but he has a seasonal home in Brewer.

“Cathy was an engaged community member and lovely person,” hospital officials said in a statement. “We are grateful that her legacy will live on.”

Before the most recent gift to St. Joseph Hospital, the Geros gave to other health care providers in Greater Bangor. In late 2021, they donated $250,000 to Northern Light Cancer Care to support cancer genomics research.

Schoodic Institute’s paid 10-month program for recent college graduates to develop professional skills in conservation fields was named after the Geros in 2022. It is called the Cathy and Jim Gero Acadia Early-Career Fellowship.

The hospital will seek feedback from its staff members and orthopedic care partners on how to use the remaining funding.