LOVELL — The Lovell Arts & Artisans Fair committee is currently seeking new artists and artisans for the 49th annual event which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the New Suncook School on Route 5. This perennially popular summer fair benefits the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library. All disciplines and media will be considered, and past fairs have featured painting, pottery, jewelry, quilts, rugs, wooden crafts and household items, photography, fiber arts, home goods, textiles, and stonework. There is room for 50-plus artists in our indoor gymnasium space and outdoor lawn space.

Interested applicants should submit their work electronically for our jury to assess by June 1. Email aafair@hobbslibrary.org with the following information:

Full name and address of the artist and the business name

Photographs of the artwork to be sold at the fair

Photograph of your exhibit booth

Description of the materials used and price points

Once juried, accepted artists will receive an Accepted Artist Agreement to complete and return with the non-refundable $60 registration fee. For further information or questions about the Fair or application process please email aafair@hobbslibrary.org.