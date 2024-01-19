PORTLAND — Machias Savings Bank is pleased to congratulate Christine Cram, AVP, business banker, and Lindsey Walker, branch manager, on their recent promotions.

Cram is the newest member of MSB’s business banking team in the Portland market as AVP, business banker. Most recently branch manager in Portland, Cram has been with Machias Savings Bank for four years. She works closely with her customers to develop personalized solutions for each of their business banking needs and has a long history of serving the Southern Maine community after 10 years at Kennebunk Savings before joining Machias Savings Bank. Cram has been involved with the Tour De Cure, Relay for Life, Good Shepard Food Bank, and local rotary groups.

Walker has been promoted to branch manager at the Portland branch. Walker has worked with MSB since 2019, most recently as assistant branch manager. She is dedicated to providing her customers with the banking tools and resources they need to achieve their financial goals. Walker volunteers her time with Our Place, a nonprofit organization in Portland supporting the healthy development of youth and families.

“Both Christine and Lindsey have been working to meet the banking needs of the Portland community for several years, and we’re excited that they’ll be continuing to offer their expertise to our customers in their new roles,” said Jack Lufkin, SVP, regional market manager in Southern Maine.