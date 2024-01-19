Two people have been charged after authorities rescued 55 cats from “dire” conditions in Auburn this week.

Jeffrey Bartos, 40 and 35-year-old Miranda Loggans have been charged with cruelty to animals, according to Auburn Deputy Police Chief Timothy Cougle. Additional charges are possible, he added.

On Thursday, Auburn police and animal welfare officers served a search warrant at a single-family home on Seventh Street, where they had been investigating complaints about animals being neglected there, Cougle said.

While searching the property, the officers found one dead cat and another 55 cats in “dire living conditions.” So dire that Auburn’s code enforcement officer, fire chief and public health manager deemed the property “uninhabitable.”

The cats are being evaluated and housed at various shelters throughout the state.

Bartos and Loggins are scheduled to appear in Androscoggin County District Court on March 20. They have been barred from possessing any animals.