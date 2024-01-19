Ilze Petersons is a retired program coordinator for the Peace & Justice Center of Eastern Maine.

Those of us who watch the daily reports of developments in Israel, Gaza and the Middle East through the mass media may be full of despair and hopelessness. All reported options lead to horrific violence, death and suffering with no possibility for peace, real security and mutual understanding. Are there any hopeful options?

Many of us watched in horror as more than a thousand innocent Israelis, mainly women and children, were slaughtered by Hamas on Oct. 7. Our hearts ached for the families left to grieve or wonder about the fate of their loved ones, and we are grateful some hostages have been released.

In the days since Oct. 7, we watched in horror as Israeli forces bombed and destroyed much of the sliver of land that was Gaza, one of the most densely populated places in the world. More than 23,000 Palestinians have been killed, including 10,000 children. In the name of wiping out Hamas, most Gazans have been displaced, denied food and shelter, even water. Neighborhoods are rubble, schools destroyed and hospitals are “dead zones” without electricity.

Some of us have been dismayed that our government seemingly gives lip service to protecting innocent civilians but continues to arm the Israeli government. As a result of the conflict, antisemitism and Islamophobia have increased in the U.S. and globally. Extremist Hamas and extremist right-wing Israeli government both define the complexity of the decades-long search for a peaceful solution to the Israeli/Palestinian crisis in black-and-white violent terms. This rigid extremist-defined conflict now threatens to become a regional and even larger global war.

To maintain some sense of hope and humanity, I searched for voices impacted who believe there is no military or violent solution. A peaceful and just resolution is the only way to work for a future recognizing the fears, concerns and dignity of all involved. There are such organizations, including both Israelis and Palestinians, who grieve losses because of the unresolved conflict. These groups include Combatants for Peace, Alliance for Mideast Peace, Parents Circle-Families Forum and others.

I was saddened to read of the Oct. 7 death of one such peace activist in the attack by Hamas on the Kibbutz where she had lived since 1974. She was Vivian Silver, a 74-year-old Canadian Israeli, who helped to found Women Wage Peace. She was a leader in the organization which had pushed the Israel government to seek a political solution to its long-standing conflict with Palestinians. At her memorial, an Arab Palestinian friend, Ghadeeri Hami, vowed that Silver’s work would carry on.

I was also heartened to hear of a recent tour in the U.S. by members of Standing Together, a grassroots movement of Arab Israeli, Palestinian and Jewish Israeli citizens and communities pursuing peace, equality and justice. This organization has the goal of bringing residents together to discuss relations between the communities in the ongoing conflicts and how to restore hope. The Times of Israel reported on Nov. 16 that hundreds had gathered in Jerusalem at a recent meeting. Shir Nehamkin, national co-director, spoke of the need for unity.

“There are people who incite violence against Palestinians in Israel to deepen the rift between us and them, and fan the flames of suspicion and hate. We cannot let that happen,” he said. “These are the same people that keep promising us a messianic vision of occupation, Jewish supremacy, and by that take away our security.”

Palestinian national co-director, Rula Daoud, summed up the urgency of the need for leaders who seek a peaceful resolution, the paper reported. “We need leaders who can take brave steps, and allow Arabs and Jews to live here in peace, security and equality,” Daoud said. “Two peoples live on this land, and neither one of them is going to leave.”

I hope that we can empathize, join in solidarity and be inspired by these courageous voices for a more lasting nonviolence, peace, justice and security.