Gov. Janet Mills has called a special meeting of the Maine Climate Council next Tuesday to review the impact of recent storms and plan for future ones.

The council consists of scientists, residents and state and local officials. During the meeting, they’ll hear from frontline agencies that responded to the storms and from affected communities. The council will then devise strategies to increase Maine’s resiliency to future storms, and will consider strategies used in other states.

The strategies will be included in Maine’s updated climate plan, which must be presented to Mills and the Legislature by Dec. 1.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Maine at Augusta in the Fireplace Lounge at the Randall Student Center. Members of the public are encouraged to attend by Zoom. A link to register is here.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.