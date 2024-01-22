ROCKLAND — OUT Maine and The Right Track band are teaming up for the “GAYEST event in Midcoast Maine!”

On the evening of Feb. 16 (the Friday after Valentine’s Day), OUT Maine will host the first annual Rainbow Gala and Dance Party in its home base of Rockland. The Gala is open to anyone 21 and older and benefits the annual LGBTQ+ youth retreat Rainbow Ball Weekend.

OUT Maine is a statewide organization that provides programs for LGBTQ+ and allied youth and their families, as well as professional development for anyone who works with youth. OUT Maine’s mission is to work towards a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions, and gender identities.

“The Right Track NEEDS to be your dance band for this event!” exclaimed Jen Feldman, manager and vocalist of The Right Track, when she saw the first Facebook announcement for the Gala.

The Right Track is an 11-piece Soul/Funk/classic R&B band from Midcoast Maine. Their one aim is to get you on your feet and keep you there! Playing all dance music all the time, this joyfully energetic group of talented musicians guarantees a great party. According to the band’s website: “With the funkiest horn section north of Boston, you won’t want to miss the chance to see them live.” The Right Track is David Butler (bass), Jen Feldman (vocals), John Gass (trombone), Justin Milliken (guitar), Kristi Kalajian (vocals), Lincoln Blake (keys), Pete Kalajian (live sound), Peter Stuart (trumpet), Scott Kessel (sax), Tom Gray (vocals), Tom Oldakowski (drums/percussion), and Tom Rodman (drums/percussion).

Besides live music and dancing, the Gala will also feature a photo booth with Carly’s Lens, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, and a silent auction.

“Ever since I started working at OUT Maine in 2019 I’ve been asked about events for LGBTQ+ adults,” says Rachel Albury (she/her), OUT Maine’s development coordinator. “We joked that we need a Rainbow Ball for adults, and now we have one. I hope this event helps bring together the local LGBTQ+ community and their allies like the Rainbow Ball does for high school students in Maine. With the current social climate, I especially would like to see lots of allies come and show their support for the LGBTQ+ community at this event.”

Tickets are available now at www.outmaine.org/gala.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, please visit www.outmaine.org.