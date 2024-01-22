FARMINGTON — The UMF Art Gallery is kicking off its spring semester season with a moving multi-artist exhibit, “Abandoned Industry.” This exhibition is on display from Jan. 25 to March 3. An opening reception will be held at the gallery Thursday, Jan. 25, from 4-7 p.m. The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Maine is marked physically and poetically by its working past. This exhibition explores the remains of past industry to question how visual culture and social texture are altered as the nature of work itself changes over time.

The exhibition features artists Jill Snyder Wallace, Alana Ranney, Connor Pirrocello-McClellan, Donald Peterson, Deborah Hall, Vera Johnson, Bruce Habowski, Mark Barnette, and Mike Burd, working in sculpture, photography, painting, and mixed media.

The UMF Art Gallery is dedicated to bringing contemporary art to the campus and regional communities. The gallery is located at 246 Main Street, behind the Admissions Office.

Gallery hours are Tuesdays to Sundays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment. Please contact Sarah at maline@maine.edu or 207-778-1062 for more information or to make an appointment. https://www.artgalleryumf.org/.