The Augusta Police Department says an armed man is dead after allegedly shooting at officers late Sunday night.

Police said the incident began at about 11 p.m. with a report of a man threatening other residents with a gun at 132 Northern Ave. in Augusta.

Investigators said the man, identified later as Liban S. Mohamed, 22, of Lewiston, shot at officers when they arrived on scene.

Three Augusta police officers and one Capitol police officer returned fire.

Capitol Police Officer Ryan Frost, Augusta Police Sergeant Derek Daley, Augusta Police Officer Matthew Gurney, Augusta Police Officer Andrew Frost and Augusta Police Officer Jonathan Young were involved, according to police.

Mohamed was found dead inside the home after the shooting.

Police say no officers were injured in the shooting, but the Kennebec Journal reported comments from a witness who said an officer went down during the shooting and was lying on the ground for 30 minutes.

Dispatch records indicated that an Augusta ambulance went to the scene at 11:21 p.m., was there for two hours, then went directly to MaineGeneral hospital, according to the Journal.

The officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave with pay.

As with all police shootings in the state, this is being investigated by the attorney general’s office.

BDN writer Ethan Andrews contributed to this story.