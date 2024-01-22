The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Dolly Sullivan is a program director for Educate Maine.

Maine, like the rest of the nation, faces an educator workforce shortage. Once upon a time it was a looming issue. In 2024, it is an undeniable reality.

There is much debate over the causes of the educator shortage. Based on what we’ve heard in focus groups with educators so far, we contend it is a perfect storm of retirements, diminished enrollment in teacher preparation programs (we routinely hear “the cost/benefit analysis to becoming a teacher just doesn’t add up”), people’s reluctance to work in a high-stress profession given the compensation, and high barriers to entry to what is often referred to as one of the most meaningful careers a person can have.

Regardless of the cause, the implications for Maine and the nation are stark. Public education is the bedrock of our democracy and teachers are the foundation of public education. To fortify Maine’s educational system, we need to grow, strengthen, and diversify the educator workforce.

This brings us to some exciting news: Educate Maine, in collaboration with the Maine Department of Education and other stakeholders statewide, is launching the Teach Maine Center. Our intention is to build it with the advice, expertise, and guidance of Maine’s teachers. Led by the principle of “by teachers, for teachers,” the center will empower educators to contribute to the design and influence over their own profession.

The center will serve as a critical resource and professional hub with innovative programming that is designed by teachers.

The idea of such a hub has been percolating for several years, spurred by conversations with teachers expressing concern with the quality, rigor, timeliness, and relevance of their professional development. Through our work with educators as part of the Maine Teacher of the Year program, Project Login, and Education Leaders Experience, Educate Maine has been planning and advocating for stronger supports for our educator workforce for over a decade.

In 2019, the Maine Department of Education held regional conversations that led to the 2022 Teach Maine Plan, a grassroots, educator-driven call to action to address the growing educator workforce issues. In 2023, we teamed up to pursue infrastructure to support and sustain this work. Educate Maine is bringing to life the Teach Maine Center thanks to vital support from Sen. Angus King, Sen. Susan Collins, Gov. Janet Mills, Education Commissioner Pender Makin, and our board of directors. Now is the moment to translate what we are hearing on the ground into long-term solutions to bolster the teacher workforce.

In this initial phase of the center’s work, we will use what we learn not only from educators across Maine, but from other organizations with a track record of success, including the Arizona K-12 Center and the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, and Advancement in South Carolina. In 2025 we will formally launch the Teach Maine Center.

As resilient Mainers, we fix problems. This is a watershed moment for education in our state and presents an opportunity. It calls for bold thinking, for getting out of our comfort zone by truly investing in the educator workforce. A mix of public, private, and philanthropic funding is essential for long-term sustainability, potentially serving as a game changer for Maine’s economic well-being and prosperity.

We must rethink what it means to be a teacher, explore new high-quality pathways such as teacher apprenticeships and teacher residencies, and address the issues of compensation, retirement, housing, and other critical issues. We believe that the Teach Maine Center will not only address the critical teacher workforce shortage, but further reinforce Maine as an excellent place to live, raise a family, and pursue a meaningful career.