One person was killed Saturday night in a crash in Howland.

Cory Macdonald, 44, of Shapleigh was driving a Jeep Wrangler on Lagrange Road about 7:59 p.m. when Macdonald lost control at a corner, went off the road and struck several trees, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Macdonald died at the scene, Moss said Monday afternoon.

The crash remains under investigation, but Moss said speed and alcohol are likely factors in the crash.