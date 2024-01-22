The Portland Arts and Technology/Casco Bay High Schools were placed under lockdown on Monday following an alleged threat made by a student.

The student’s threat toward the school was made online at around 1:49 p.m., according to the Portland Police Department. The schools were placed into lockdown throughout the afternoon until police arrived to sweep the area and were able to ensure student safety.

An male minor was taken into police custody and was charged with terrorizing. He was transported to the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the nature of the threat or any threats to school safety are urged to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575, or text the keyword PPDME along with your message to 847411.

Details on the minor’s charges or court appearance were not made available on Monday night.