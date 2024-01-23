A Vassalboro woman allegedly robbed a Waterville store last week with a knife after she says a drug dealer threatened her child’s life over a debt.

Casey Glidden, 42, appeared at the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta on Monday on robbery and terrorizing charges, according to the Waterville Morning Sentinel.

Gidden got $211 from the cash register of a Big Apple store on Elm Street last Wednesday night after allegedly threatening the cashier with a pocket knife, the Sentinel reported.

After police reviewed the store’s surveillance video, it showed Glidden getting into a gray Volkswagen Jetta after the robbery, according to the newspaper. Glidden’s boyfriend reportedly admitted to police that he drove her to the Big Apple, but “tried to talk her out of it” and was surprised when she committed the robbery.

Police located Glidden on Friday driving the same gray Jetta and stopped her on Barnet Avenue. She told police that the money she stole went to her drug dealer, who allegedly had threatened to kill her and her child, the Waterville Morning Sentinel reported.

It’s unclear whether police are pursuing charges against her alleged drug dealer.