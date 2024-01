It’s going to be another Barbenheimer showdown, but this time it will be at the Oscars instead of the box office.

Christoper Nolan’s blockbuster biopic, “Oppenheimer,” led this year’s nominations with 13 nods. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” wasn’t far behind with eight nominations.

Among the nominated films is the Ukraine war documentary “20 Days in Mariupol,” handing the AP its first Oscar nomination in the 178-year-old news organizations history.