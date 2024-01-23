The old Bear Kodiak Magnum recurve bow is an absolute showpiece. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Sargent

As near as I can tell from hours of research, it was manufactured sometime between 1970 and 1977. I wasn’t manufactured until the mid-1980s, so I missed out on its factory-fresh shine and new, off-the-shelf smell by a wide margin.

It seems to have weathered the last four or five decades extremely well. Notwithstanding a few barely noticeable blemishes and scratches, that old Bear Kodiak Magnum recurve bow is an absolute showpiece, deserving of a far better life than the neglectful, dust-covered one I have given it the last few years.

Our relationship, though tumultuous and very much on-again, off-again, is strong and has stood the test of time for well more than 20 years.

We first met when I was a junior in high school at George Stevens Academy. My homeroom was the gymnasium and shortly after reporting there one morning, I saw an archery target with two recurve bows leaned against it. Neither of the bows had a string and I was puzzled as to why.

Naturally, I was drawn to them and as I started to walk over, my homeroom teacher, Dan Kane, came out of his office to join me.

We talked a bit about bow hunting and how I had become obsessed with it in the last couple years. He shared the same passion and drive that I did, and I loved listening to his stories, tips and tricks.

Mr. Kane wasn’t only my homeroom teacher. He was also my baseball coach, a friend, a mentor and a man who I respect immensely to this day.

He described the bows as “just a couple old ones” that he had kicking around. Then he told me that I’d have to buy new strings for them, but they were mine if I wanted them.

I was shocked and in disbelief but Mr. Kane smiled and handed me the bows, along with a handful of cedar arrows. In short order, I bought some strings at a local archery shop and set out to learn everything I could about traditional archery and hunting with recurves.

I have been practicing with my old Bear Kodiak Magnum recurve bow. Credit: Courtesy of Chris Sargent

Both bows were beautiful. The Kodiak Magnum was a short and sleek 52 inches in length with a 55-pound draw weight. It was striking and I instantly fell in love with it.

The other bow was also a Bear, though the specific model escapes me. I believe it was either a Kodiak Hunter or Grizzly, but much lighter in draw weight.

I liked that one as well but in the spirit of paying good deeds forward, I gave it to another aspiring archer years later.

But I vowed to keep the Kodiak Magnum forever.

Through the years, I’ve gone through spells where the relative convenience and ease of compound bows or crossbows has overtaken the romance and challenge of recurve hunting.

But by and by, I’ll get the itch and become obsessed all over again, despite having never taken an animal with one. So far, I’ve missed one deer and a few turkeys, but I’m hoping for redemption this year.

Several weeks ago, while rearranging the basement on a cold, stormy day, I spied the old bow atop a stack of totes and couldn’t resist picking it up. Within minutes, I had it all cleaned up, thoroughly inspected and strung.

A short time later, after scrounging up an old shooting tab and arm guard, I was squared up to a block archery target across the basement a few yards away.

The first shot felt like magic, but nearly missed the entire target. Several more followed and it seemed like forever, but the arrows eventually started settling in closely together around the bullseye.

It had been a long eight years, but we were finally back together and it was just like old times.

Not a day goes by that I don’t think about hunting in some form or another and it’s getting worse as I get older. I find myself more and more consumed by new challenges, new pursuits and more traditional ways.

After my most heartbreaking and hard-fought deer hunting season this past fall, I found myself slipping into a very serious wintertime hunter’s depression, but the bow was exactly what I needed.

In just a few weeks, I’ve shot hundreds of arrows, though in doing so, I have identified some bad habits in my shooting form. Subsequently, I’ve ordered a new recurve with a lighter draw weight to get back in shape before I head out with my old friend this spring to chase turkeys.

As Old Man Winter continues to batter us with rain, snow, sleet and wind, I’m finding warmth and comfort in the rekindling of an old flame.

But it’s more than just another way to pass the time.

Every draw, every release, every arrow and every moment brings me back to a time and place I’d unknowingly forgotten.

Mr. Kane’s gift was much more than just a couple old bows. It was an expression of generosity and respect that I’ve held near and dear ever since.

So often throughout the years when I’ve needed it most, that beautiful vintage Kodiak Magnum has found its way back into my hands.

And much like Mr. Kane did all those years ago, it provides me with lessons in patience, persistence, concentration, strength and how to stand squarely to a target, especially when there’s a storm outside.