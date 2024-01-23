It’s finally snowy enough across Maine to have some long-delayed outdoor winter fun. As soon as the sun begins peeking above the horizon, it’s time to get in gear and get out and enjoy Maine’s frozen beauty.

After a long day on the Interconnected Trail System in Maine or shushing across miles of cross-country ski trails, however, you’ll probably have worked up quite an appetite. Here are six restaurants all across Maine that let you go straight from your sled or skis to a delicious meal and beverage.

Eureka Hall, Stockholm

This longtime Aroostook County favorite has something for everyone, from foodies and beer lovers to live music aficionados to, of course, sledders. You can park your snowmobile at Eureka Hall, located on ITS 83 in the town of Stockholm, after a long day on the trails, and tuck into everything from burgers and barbecue to Thai-style curries and Korean pork tacos. Stick around on the weekends for a diverse array of live music and good cheer from locals and visitors alike. Eureka Hall is open for lunch during snowmobile season; like it on Facebook for more information.

River Drivers Restaurant, Millinocket

Aside from being an ideal all-season base camp from which to explore the array of public lands in the Katahdin region, the New England Outdoors Center in Millinocket is also home to a really great restaurant: River Drivers. Whether you’re out snowmobiling around the region or cross-country skiing the center’s 16 miles of trails, you can end your day with a hearty meal at this scenic restaurant. Try the hot chicken sandwich, the braised short ribs or some seriously good fish and chips. River Drivers is open Thursdays through Mondays for lunch and dinner.

Bissell Brothers Three Rivers, Milo

Bissell Brothers has some of the best beer in Maine, and it also has a very cool kitchen from which chef Joe Robbins serves up an eclectic array of menu items, for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. It’s also on ITS 83, so you can snowmobile in for a beer and a meal. New this year is the BB3R Snowmobile Club. Ride your snowmobile to the brewery six times, and after you’ve received six stamps for your sled visits you’ll receive a member patch that will entitle you to 20 percent off your tab for the months of January, February and March — in perpetuity.

Oxbow Beer Garden, Oxford

Oxbow Brewing Company’s western Maine outpost is a winter sports haven in the Maine woods — a 200-year-old barn turned gourmet beer-and-pizza restaurant, catering towards skiers, snowmobilers and other winter sports enthusiasts. You can also haul out an extra few miles and enjoy a pint at the Oxbow Ski Hut, a tiny beer shack out in the woods accessible only by ski, snowshoe or fat bike. The pizza at the beer garden is top-notch, whether you want a classic pepperoni or the ’Nduja, topped with spicy sausage, Calabrian chili and honey. It’s an easy day trip from Portland or Lewiston, and it’s open Wednesdays through Sundays; check the website for ski hut operating hours.

The Birches Resort, Rockwood

It’s hard to argue with the Birches in Rockwood — you can bring your own snowmobile, or you can rent one here. With prime access to ITS 88, you can sled to your heart’s content. There’s 38 miles of cross-country ski trails accessible as well. The Birches has a pub menu stocked with all the fried goodies, as well as a finer dining menu with pasta, seafood and grilled entrees. Consider the view of Moosehead Lake as a dessert. It’s open Tuesdays through Sundays.

Lakeshore House, Monson

You can snowmobile right up to the back door of the Lakeshore House in Monson, just south of Moosehead Lake. What’s nice about this cozy eatery and lodge is that the food is great but the vibe is chill — just how we like a local joint. Try the mac and cheese, the local Maine smoked trout or one of the creative daily specials. And the bar has a fun menu of classic cocktails and tiki-inspired drinks, like a mai tai, a rum runner, a mudslide and an array of margaritas. Visit the Lakeshore website for more info.