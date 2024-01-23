The New Hampshire presidential primaries feature former President Donald Trump in his first one-on-one contest with Nikki Haley, while supporters of President Joe Biden have mounted a write-in campaign on his behalf even though no delegates will be awarded to the Democratic winner.

Trump dominated his challengers in the Iowa caucuses last week, beating second-place finisher Ron DeSantis by 30 points and leading the former Florida governor to drop out and endorse Trump, his bitter rival. Haley finished a close third with 19.1 percent of the votes.

Biden isn’t on the Democratic primary ballot because he decided to skip the contest after New Hampshire defied the national party’s revamped primary order that moved up the South Carolina primary.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. See the results of the New Hampshire primaries below.