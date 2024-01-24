The owners of a Bangor gift shop open since the mid-1980s will retire and sell the business, they announced this week.

Rick and Rebecca Vigue opened Rebecca’s Gift Shop in downtown Bangor in the fall of 1985.

The retail shop at 43-45 Main St. offers Maine-made products like ceramic blueberry dishes, along with chocolates, candles, wine, baby clothing and other items. Rebecca’s is also a year-round Christmas shop and sells a variety of antiques, according to its website.

Rebecca’s has been a mainstay in Bangor for nearly 40 years. Now that the Vigues have decided to retire, they hope someone will step in to keep the shop’s presence alive in the city.

In this file photo from November 2010, Rebecca’s owner Rick Vigue, left, and employees Helene Rogan and Molly White celebrate 25 years in business in downtown Bangor. Credit: Michael York / BDN

The store will not close immediately, and it is continuing to order products, Rick Vigue said Wednesday. He and his wife will likely retire in June, he said.

“After 39 wonderful years in downtown Bangor, Maine, we’re ready for retirement this year and we’re on the lookout for the perfect person (or persons) to carry on our legacy,” the Vigues wrote on Facebook.

Whoever takes over will acquire a thriving business, they wrote.

The sale includes remaining inventory and displays, and the Vigues are committed to assisting during the transition to ensure it goes smoothly.