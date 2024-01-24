ROCKLAND – OUT Maine an organization that works toward a welcoming and affirming Maine for all rural young people of diverse sexual orientations, gender expressions, and gender identities recently received a $5,000 grant from Point32Health Foundation.

It is one of eight grants totaling $40,000 awarded to nonprofit organizations recommended by the company’s Colleague Resource Groups. OUT Maine was nominated by the Pride Point CRG, for addressing the social determinants of LGBTQ+ health for people living in rural areas. Each CRG recommended a nonprofit organization aligned with its affinity. The selected organizations address inequities, support veterans and improve access to nutritious food across the region.

“We are honored to receive this grant,” said Sue Campbell, executive director of OUT Maine. “These funds will help us increase awareness of LGBTQ+ health issues and available resources for LGBTQ+ youth in Maine.”

“Our work with colleagues demonstrates our care and commitment to community,” said Caitlin Sullivan, the Point32Health Foundation program officer who leads the collaboration with the CRGs. “Engaging colleagues in this process leverages their deep knowledge of the people we serve and creates opportunities for greater community connection.”